Robots, smart jeans, hypnotherapy take hold at CES 2017

In the market for a robotic genius? How about a clothing that directs you where to go? Maybe a calming moment just a swipe of your smartphone away? If products revealed at this year's CES gadget show in Las Vegas are any indication, that future is right around the corner.

On the second day of the Consumer Electronics Show, revolutionary products to make life easier — and smarter — were showcased in Sin City.

One of those products is aimed at providing educational lessons in the comfort of your own home. Professor Einstein, developed by Hanson Robotics, is equipped with 50 unique expressions and can even stick his tongue out and move his eyes around.

And, of course, he can teach users math, science, and other subjects, and also offer weather updates and recite facts about famous individuals. The company also claims the robot will be the first commercial robot with emotive features. The robot is set to be released in March 2017 and will retail for $300.

Another intriguing product revealed hits the world of fashion.

French startup Spinali Design introduced jeans that are designed to vibrate depending on which direction the user is supposed to head. Vibrations on the right or left hip are powered by a computer chip that connects to a mobile app.

The company told the Associated Press that the chip should last up to four years, even if used constantly, and can turn off automatically when the clothing is wet to prevent damage.

If jeans aren't your style, the company has also developed bikinis that signal when the user has been out in the sun for too long. Through the mobile app, users can enter information that will have the clothing alert them when to reapply sunscreen.

The company said the jeans will retail for about $100 and bikinis will be priced at about $140. A release date was not announced.

As consumers become closer to their electronics, they may rely on them more and more as a way to disconnect from reality and relax.

For those individuals, a Danish company hopes to provide a hypnotherapy mobile app designed to replace therapists.

HelloMind introduced their mobile app that will offer users treatments structured in 10 half-hour sessions for $9 each or $13 a month. Sessions are designed to help users relax with soothing sounds or address phobias. The app released in Demark in August 2016 and will be released in the U.S. soon.

