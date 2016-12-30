Riverside police: Man rear-ends vehicle, tries to sexually assault female driver

Police in Riverside are searching for a man who allegedly rear-ended another vehicle and tried to sexually assault the female driver at knifepoint.



Riverside police officials say the incident happened at about 1:16 a.m. on Dec. 23, in the 5700 block of Sycamore Canyon Blvd.



According to police, a woman had just put gas in her car at a station off Interstate 215 when she noticed a vehicle following her. She entered the freeway and then exited onto the Central Ave. off-ramp.



The woman told police she approached a signal light when the vehicle following her struck the back of her vehicle. The woman said she pulled to the side of the off-ramp at that point.



Police said the man, armed with a knife, got out of his vehicle and tried to sexually assault her. The man stole property belonging to the woman before driving away on southbound I-215.



The suspected attacker is described as Hispanic, 30-35 years of age and 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a skinny build. He had ungroomed facial hear and was wearing a dark-color hooded sweatshirt.



The man's vehicle was described as an older model/box style dark green, small SUV. Police said the vehicle's passenger side rear window was broken and appeared to be covered with cardboard.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Riverside police Det. Karla Beler at 951-353-7125.