San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Alpine Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public's help to identify two men involved in an Alpine burglary.

The men got into the Alpine Cigar store at 1730 Alpine Boulevard after breaking the front window at 2 a.m. on December 24.

The suspects are seen on surveillance video, faces covered, filling up two large trash cans with cigarettes and tobacco products.

Police say they stole approximately $8,000 worth of merchandise and caused about $4,200 in damage to the store.

The first suspect is described as a man wearing a black face mask, gray pants, gray tennis

shows with blue laces and orange colored gloves.

The second suspect is described as a man wearing a black face mask, black sweatshirt, blue

jeans, black or gray shoes and white or blue gloves.

The suspects' getaway vehicle is described as a gray or silver pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150 with silver or black running boards.

If you recognize the suspect or have information about this crime, call the Alpine Sheriff’s Station at (619) 659-2600 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent in via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.