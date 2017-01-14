Restaurant Week serves up dining deals in San Diego

Local foodies are in for a treat this week.

The 13th Annual San Diego Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 15, and runs through the following Sunday. More than 180 restaurants throughout San Diego County are participating by offering special fixed-priced three-course dinners and two-course lunches.

Lunch options will range from $10 - $20 per person, while dinner options will range from $20 - $50 per person.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! #SDRW is proud to announce a very delicious partnership for January 2017 between many SDRW chefs and local Girl Scouts! pic.twitter.com/Uje5JrjLpe — SD Restaurant Week (@SDRestaurantWk) October 4, 2016

Select restaurants are also offering specials, ranging from Happy Hour prices to coupons for a future visit, on the event's website. Deals for diners using Lyft are also available.

If the prospect of having the county's endless cuisine options is daunting, SDRW has posted some recipe descriptions on its website from select restaurants.

In addition to special meal options, select restaurants will also be offering Girl Scout cookie-inspired items to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the organization. Participating restuarants are marked with a Girl Scouts icon on SDRW's website.

A contest for a year's supply of Girl Scout cookies, considered 52 boxes, on SDRW's website. Only three winners will be chosen from the drawing.

SDRW knows the week-long opportunity is great for date nights, so they've provided a short list of the best options to take a date during restaurant week—listed in the gallery above.