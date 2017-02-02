Rescued Yorkies on their way to adoption

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Humane Society is still searching for a couple accused of hoarding more than 100 small dogs that are now on their way to adoption.



The 123 Yorkshire Terriers are a lot healthier than when they were rescued from a Poway home last month. The Humane Society staff and volunteer groomers have been working overtime to groom and microchip the dogs.



Kelly Schry with the San Diego Humane Society said, "Taking in this volume of dogs is a tremendous impact on resources because it happens without warning. We have no time to plan for it; we just have to open our doors and get the care that they need."



Each dog rescued costs the Humane Society about $1,500 before it is ready for adoption.

The SDHS said Thursday that due to high interest, they are opening the adoption application process for the Yorkies. Anyone interested can submit an application now until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 online here.

SDHS will review all applications received and, of those approved, adopters will be selected via lottery.

This article has been updated to reflect Thursday's adoption application announcement.