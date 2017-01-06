SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Work continued Friday to repair a 50-year-old water main that ruptured in a North Park neighborhood, flooding homes and sending water surging through surrounding streets.

The 30-inch cast iron pipe broke beneath North Park Community Park and began inundating the surrounding neighborhood early Thursday, according to the San Diego Public Utilities Department.

City public utilities personnel later halted the flow. Crews worked all day and throughout the night to patch the pipe.

Several homes and at least one apartment building wound up flooded to varying degrees, city spokesman Arian Collins said.

Because the main that broke did not directly connect to meters, no one in the area was left without running water, though some customers might have experienced reduced water pressure, according to Collins.