JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV)--A rattlesnake bit a firefighter in Julian Friday, according to a Cal Fire spokesman.

Captain Isaac Sanchez said the firefighter was bitten in the hand at the La Cima Conservation Camp.

The training area on Sunrise Highway is used by inmate firefighters.

The injured firefighter was flown from the camp for treatment.