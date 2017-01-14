Rats, trash, bacteria infest Pacific Beach neighborhood

From rats to bacteria, some residents on a Pacific Beach street are worried the trash problem is getting out of control.

With the recent wet weather, residents said that things are only getting worse.

Fears of mold now top on some people’s minds.

“The smell and the stench and everything, I think it’s just really gross,” Kat Tang, who lives near Reed Avenue and Thomas Avenue, said. “I definitely think that’s unsanitary.”

Some neighbors have reported seeing rodents crawling around the filled trash cans, and complain that they think it might not even be local neighbors who are creating the mess.

“It’s really gross and disturbing, I think other people in the neighborhood are bringing their trash here too,” Katy Dodds, who lives nearby, said. “My mom was out here visiting me from the East Coast this week and kind of helping me settle into my new place, and it was only her second time out here, and she was appalled at all the trash.”

To fix the problem, residents say they are working with homeowners, pest control, and reporting problems via the city’s Get It Done app.