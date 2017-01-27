Rapper Chief Keef arrested in connection with L.A. home invasion robbery

TARZANA (CNS) - Rapper Chief Keef was in custody Friday after being detained in Tarzana in connection with a home invasion robbery that happened last week.

Chief Keef, whose real name is Keith Cozart, was accused by his former music producer, Ramsay Tha Great, of entering his home with several others while armed and snatching valuables.

The 21-year-old Chicago rapper was detained at his Tarzana home with at least two other men Thursday by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Devonshire Division, police said.

LAPD Officer Tony Im told the Los Angeles Times that the search and arrests were made about 4 p.m. in the 5100 block of Otis Avenue and were in connection with a Jan. 19 robbery. In the robbery, at least two men broke into a home in the San Fernando Valley, brandished assault rifles and robbed the victim, Im told the newspaper.

Ramsay Tha Great took to the social media website Instagram to say the rapper and others broke into his home and took cash and a Rolex.

The producer on video also accused Cozart of assaulting him and striking him in the face with an AK47 during the home invasion and posted photos depicting bruises, swelling and a sprained arm from the attack.

Cozart was booked into the LAPD Valley Jail late Thursday night and was being held in lieu of a $500,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's online inmate records.