Ramona High stabbing leaves one injured, one in custody

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) - A Ramona High School student was injured, and another one was placed in custody, following a stabbing outside the campus Tuesday.

San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing at the campus at about 11:40 a.m. and arrived to find a 15-year-old male in front of the school being attended to by several school staff members.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital.

The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male also attending summer classes and knew the victim, according to SDSO Public Information Officer Ryan Keim. Sheriff's Deputies said the two became involved in a physical argument, resulting in the stabbing. The suspect fled the scene but was taken into custody at his home within an hour.

SDSO said the stabbing was an isolated incident and there is no danger to students attending summer classes at the school.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call the SDSO at 858-565-5200.