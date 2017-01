SAN DIEGO - Officials throughout San Diego County are reporting slick roads and flooding in the midst of the Friday morning commute.



In the city of San Diego, Avenida Del Rio in Mission Valley is blocked off at Camino De La Reina due to flooding, as is Roselle Street at Estuary Way in Sorrento Valley, according to San Diego police.



Flooding across San Diego. Drive safe and watch @10News for road updates pic.twitter.com/rVfKjgx5fw — Jared Aarons (@10NewsAarons) January 13, 2017

***Barricaded areas due to floding***Avenida Del Rio @ Camino De La Reina and Roselle St. @ Estuary Wy. pic.twitter.com/1nf4Pit6NF — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) January 13, 2017

Country Club Road in San Marcos is closed around the dip, and Quarry Road in Spring Valley is closed between state Route 125 and Lakeview Avenue, according to the county Department of Public Works.



Snow on Mount Laguna has prompted authorities to issue a tire chain requirement for Sunrise Highway between mile markers 19 and 26.