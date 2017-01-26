Qualcomm Stadium workers to be laid off following Chargers team move to LA

SAN DIEGO — First San Diego loses its football team, now more than a thousand San Diegans are slated to lose their jobs and the city will be out more than a million dollars following the Chargers move to Los Angeles.

10News reporter Jon Horn has learned that 1,130 stadium concession workers employed by Delaware North, the concessionaire for Qualcomm Stadium, will be laid off as early as March 31 and because of improvements the company made to the stadium, the city is on the hook to reimburse them $1.16 million.

The company, which is known as San Diego Sportservice, Inc., filed a layoff notice yesterday stating it plans to terminate the employment of retail and food and beverage concession workers and end its contract with the city of San Diego for all concessions.

The notice reads, in part:

"On January 12, 2017, the Company was notified Chargers Football Company, LLC had elected to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles effection with the 2017 Football Season. Pursuant to the terms of the Company's agreements, upon the relocation of the Chargers. the Company's operations will end on March 31, 2017."

It added that it's evaluating other opportunities at the stadium site.

Horn has reached out to Mayor Kevin Faulconer's office for comment.

Some of the laid off workers are union members.

The Chargers must pay $12 million exit fee to break their contract with the city.