Puppy survives more than 1,000 bee stings

A six-month-old pit bull puppy survived being stung more than 1,000 times by a swarm of bees.

The attack happened June 3 in the 300 block of South Bancroft Street in Logan Heights.

When animal control officers first arrived, they thought the puppy was dead since bees were still swarming over the puppy and he was not moving.

Registered Veterinarian Technician Ana Payan was part of the team who helped save the puppy's life.

"It is amazing," she said. "He's a miracle."

Staff at Animal Services named the puppy "Bumble."

There is one adoption hold on the puppy at this time.