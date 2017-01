UPDATE: After more than a four hour closure, the San Ysidro border crossing was re-opened to traffic going south. Pedestrians can cross at the San Ysidro port going both ways.

SAN YSIDRO ENTRY - Border closed at San Ysidro because of protests over gas prices in Mexico. S-805 and S-5 closed to traffic and being diverted to E-905. No reports whether protests are peaceful or out of hand. We'll keep you updated as more information comes in.