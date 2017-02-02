Protest erupts at UC Berkeley ahead of Breitbart News editor speech

BERKELEY, Calif. - A protest erupted on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley, ahead of a planned visit by Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor at the controversial website Breitbart News.

The protest of Yiannopoulos' visit, which has since been canceled by the university, has seen protesters set a bonfire, and throw smoke bombs and flares near the student union building, where the speech was scheduled to take place.

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulos told ABC News officials are advising the campus to shelter in place and to stay away from the student union building.

BREAKING: The scheduled performance by Milo Yiannopoulos has been cancelled. More info to come. — UC Berkeley (@UCBerkeley) February 2, 2017

Yiannopoulos has been known to be a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, he is also a self-proclaimed internet troll whose comments have been referred to as racist, misogynist, anti-Muslim and white supremacist.

