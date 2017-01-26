Pros set to tee off at Farmer's Insurance Open

Jimmy Walker (center) putts on the 5th green during Round 1 of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 28, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods tees off on the 11th hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Torrey Pines South on January 25, 2014 in La Jolla, California.

Gary Woodland plays onto the green on the 13th hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Torrey Pines South in La Jolla, California on January 25, 2014 in La Jolla, California.

FILE - Phil Mickelson at the Farmers Insurance Open on January 24, 2014.

Crowds gather before the start of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Feb. 5, 2015. (10News)

Crowds gear up for the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines. Feb. 5, 2015. (10News)

Harris English plays his tee shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on February 7, 2015 in La Jolla, California.

J.B. Holmes plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on February 7, 2015 in La Jolla, California.

Jason Day of Australia plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on February 8, 2015 in La Jolla, California.

Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits a shot on the 7th hole during Round 1 of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North on January 28, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Kyle Reifers looks down the 17th fairway during the Farmers Insurance Open Zurich Pro-Am at Torrey Pines South on Jan, 27, 2016, in San Diego, Calif. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA (CNS) - Tiger Woods will make his official return to the PGA Tour Thursday after a 17-month absence when the $6.5 million Farmers Insurance Open begins at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
 
Woods will be on the South Course as part of a threesome that also includes Australian Jason Day, the world's top-ranked player, and American Dustin Johnson, the 2015-16 PGA Tour Player of the Year who is third on the Official World Golf Ranking.
 
The 41-year-old Woods had been sidelined because of a back injury since tying for 10th in the 2015 Wyndham Championship. He played in the Hero World Challenge in December, finishing 15th in the 17-man field in the non-PGA Tour event in the Bahamas.
 
Woods played in the Farmers Insurance Open's pro-am Wednesday and was struck by the cold.
 
"I had rain pants on, I had four layers on and I was still cold," Woods said. "I used to be able to handle this, this kind of cold weather, but now I'm a Florida softie. I'm used to practicing in shorts and no shirt in my backyard all the time."
 
Woods has won the tournament seven times, most recently in 2013. His most recent major championship also came at Torrey Pines, the 2008 U.S. Open.
 
Woods last played in the tournament in 2015, withdrawing in the first round because of a back injury.
 
He will be playing with TaylorMade driver, fairway woods, irons and wedges under a multi-year contract announced Wednesday.
 
Woods had been using Nike clubs since 2002. Nike announced in August that it would no longer make clubs or balls.
 
"Over the past few months, I've had clubs from every brand sent to me to test," Woods said. "When it came to making a final decision the choice was easy. It all came down to performance, which is why I chose TaylorMade."
 
The 156-player field also includes Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, sixth in the Official World Golf Ranking with four victories and two second-place finishes in his last seven starts; San Diego native Phil Mickelson, a three- time winner of the tournament; and San Diego State and Scripps Ranch High School alumnus Xander Schauffele.
 
Mickelson tied for 21st in last week's CareerBuilder Challenge, his return to competition following two hernia surgeries in the fall.
 
Schauffele, who missed the cut in last year's tournament, received his PGA Tour card with a 31st-place finish on the 2016 Web.com Tour priority list.
 
Brandt Snedeker is the defending champion at Torrey Pines. The winner will receive $1.206 million.
 
A nine-month, $12.6 million renovation to the North Course was recently completed. The notable upgrades and changes include:
 
-- green speeds and firmness are now comparable to the South Course;
 
-- five sets of tees were created, adding nearly 200 yards from the professional tees;
 
-- all 18 greens were completely reconstructed to U.S. Golf Association standards with existing poa annua grass being replaced with 100 percent bent grass;
 
-- greens sizes were increased by an average of 42 percent, allowing for more hole locations; and
 
-- the number of bunkers were reduced from 59 to 41.

