President to order funds for border wall

SAN DIEGO - Many San Diegans are concerned what effect President Trump’s executive actions on immigration will have on the thousands of families split between two counties, with some members living in the United States without documentation.

Tuesday night Mr. Trump tweeted: “Big day planned on national security tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!:

Reuters reports Mr. Trump is going to order the building of a wall along the entire U.S.- Mexico border and take action to reduce the number of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

“It’s unfortunate that president trump will be taking these initiatives on immigration,” said Pedro Rios with American Friends Service Committee, a human rights organization which helps immigrants.

“They seem to be initiatives that will continue to divide the country and not necessarily move it forward, not addressing what we need, which is immigration reform,” Rios said.

Reuters reports Mr. Trump will also block visas being issued to anyone from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Mr. Trump is also expected to ban refugees from entering the U.S., except for religious minorities escaping persecution, until more extensive vetting is in place, according to Reuters.

“San Diegans have always stood together," Rios said. "They have always demonstrated the support for immigrants and refugees and I believe that we will continue to do so."