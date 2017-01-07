WASHINGTON -- As his presidential term comes to a close, ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos sits down with President Barack Obama in the Oval Office for a final interview to reflect on his eight years in office.

The wide-ranging interview will address the policies, decisions and promises the 44th president made and the mark they leave on the country’s history, as well Obama’s views on the transition with President-elect Donald Trump and the intelligence community’s latest assessment on Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election.

The interview will air at 9 a.m. Sunday, January 8 on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” TV LISTINGS

The full interview will also be available online at ABCNews.com following the show.

This interview will be the 12th time Stephanopoulos has interviewed President Obama while in office.