SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 600 homes and businesses were without electricity in Mira Mesa, Scripps Ranch and Sorrento Valley Saturday, according to San Diego Gas and Electric Company.

The lights went out at about 12:30 a.m. due to a combination of factors causing a problem in the electrical system, the SDG&E website reported.

Electricity was expected to be restored by 1 p.m. for the 640 customers.

Another 106 customers were without power near Balboa Park and Golden Hill as of about 4:20 a.m. with restoration expected by 1:30 p.m., according to the utility.

A combination of factors caused that outage.