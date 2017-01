POWAY, Calif. — The city has announced the closure of the Poway Road grade Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to remove a boulder and conduct a safety inspection.

The decision to close Poway Road from Espola Road to Highway 67 follows Sunday night's boulder slide onto the roadway.

Poway Grade closed tomorrow 1/25 8:30a to 3:30p for post-storm clean up and safety check. Use Scripps Poway Pkwy as alt route. pic.twitter.com/1ikTsAAPxx — City of Poway (@cityofpoway) January 24, 2017

The city had to rent a large excavator to break up and remove the 10-foot-high and wide rock and, while it's at it, will be "proactively identifying and addressing potential safety concerns along the grade. City crews will be completeing post-storm maintenance and a geotechnical engineer will be onsite to evaluate the condition of the slopes along the grade."