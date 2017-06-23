Portable pool may be coming to a San Diego neighborhood near you

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - With just 13 public pools in the city of San Diego, some children may not get the chance to learn how to swim.



This summer, the city is bringing portable pools to several neighborhoods, teaching kids how to swim in hopes to prevent drowning.



"The reality is we just have too many communities, and we need to bring the pools to the people," said Nicole McNeil, Aquatics District supervisor with the city's Park and Recreation Department.



The city has two portable pools which are traveling to six different communities. Depending on the location, lessons range from being free to costing $10 a week.



Belinda Tapia brought her daughter to the South Bay Recreation Center for lessons after a scary weekend in the water.



"In that instant, that moment, my daughter went into the deep side, and she was drowning," said Tapia.



Her daughter, Breeze Hernandez, was at a family member's house when the incident happened. The adult in charge turned away for just a moment.



"I didn't want to go back in the water at all because it was too scary," said Breeze.



After four days of lessons in the city's portable pool, her confidence is back.



"I feel safe in the water now," said Breeze. "I feel I can move where I want to without drowning or sinking because I now know what makes me sink or drown."



All ages, even adults, are invited to get lessons throughout the summer.



Anyone interested can sign up at a recreation center or online.



Click here to view pool locations and dates