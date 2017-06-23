Popular and controversial mural painted over in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) -- A popular and controversial mural in Imperial Beach was quietly painted over by the building’s owner after it graced the side of a 7/11 for only nine months. The mural was painted by local artist Brian Hebets, who has painted several other murals around San Diego County.

The mural depicted a landscape with palm trees while showing an underwater scene that included pollution, tires, and a traffic cone.

“At first I didn’t like it because of the trash and the tires in the water,” said West Coast Café owner Laura Barbato. She changed her mind when Hebets explained it highlighted the problems facing the community in the nearby Tijuana River.

“Then it didn’t bother me so much except that people didn’t know,” she added.

The owner of the 7/11 told 10News he received a lot of complaints and planned to put up another mural that would be pleasing to everyone.

Barbato applauded the artist’s message, “People are calling attention to it and hopefully there’ll be a change.”

Imperial Beach has been repeatedly plagued by millions of gallons of raw sewage being dumped into the Tijuana River in Mexico. That polluted water flows north into the Tijuana River Estuary and out to Imperial Beach.

“With all the sewage leaks and the trash in our water, you know, it really looked like Imperial Beach,” said Barbato.

Hebets expressed his disappointed to 10News but added, “There’s always another wall out there to paint.”

In the meantime, the City of Imperial Beach recently added a mural of a whale welcoming people to Imperial Beach. The new development at 9th and Palm will also include two new murals.