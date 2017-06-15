DC Daily: Trump slams justice probe, Senate limits Trump's sanction power

Here's what's happening today in the world of politics:

President Trump slams obstruction of justice probe

-- President Donald Trump took to Twitter Thursday morning to comment on reports of an obstruction of justice investigation against him.

"They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice," President Trump tweeted.

He followed that tweet up an hour later with, "You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA"

The Washington Post first reported Wednesday that special counsel Robert Mueller was looking into whether the president obstructed justice as part of a probe into Russia's involvement with the 2016 presidential election.

Australian PM mocks Trump in leaked audio

-- Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull mocked President Trump during a speech Wednesday at the Australian Parliament's annual Midwinter Ball.

"The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls. We are winning so much! We are winning like we have never won before. We are winning in the polls. We are! Not the fake polls. Not the fake polls. They're the ones we're not winning in. We're winning in the real polls," Turnbull said, impersonating President Trump's speaking style.

Turnbull has said he is disappointed the speech was leaked but claimed it was all in good fun.

"I guess what that means is next year at the Midwinter Ball I will read selected passages from Budget Paper Number 2 ... It's light-hearted, affectionate, good-natured and the butt of my jokes was myself," Turnbull said.

Senate limits Trump's sanction power of Russian

-- The Senate approved a measure Wednesday to limit the Trump Administration's ability to ease sanctions on Russia.

With a vote of 97-2, the Senate voted to limit the administration's ability to lift sanctions while strengthening existing ones and allowing new ones.

The only senators who voted against the measure were Republicans Rand Paul and Mike Lee. One senator, Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen, did not vote.

U.S. and Qatar seal $12B fighter jet deal

-- The U.S. and Qatar sealed a $12 billion agreement to sell the country F-15 Eagle fighter jets.

The deal comes just days after President Trump criticized the nation.

"The nation of Qatar, unfortunately, has historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level," President Trump said.

While the nation has been accused of supporting terrorist groups, they have continued to deny those claims.

