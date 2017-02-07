DC Daily: President Trump's travel ban goes before California court

Tuesday will be an important day for President Donald Trump and his administration as the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco is set to decide on the status of his executive order on immigration.



What's happening today :



California court to hear arguments challenging travel ban

-- A three-judge panel will determine the immediate fate of the nationwide temporary restraining order against Trump's travel ban. Last week, the states of Washington and Minnesota filed temporary restraining order that challenged Trump's executive order. The president responded via Twitter, including this tweet on Monday:

The threat from radical Islamic terrorism is very real, just look at what is happening in Europe and the Middle-East. Courts must act fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2017

Trump's morning tweet on Russia

-- The president also took to Twitter Tuesday morning to briefly touch on his relationship with Russia:

I don't know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy - yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2017

Tesla founder joins court fight against travel ban

-- Count Tesla in as another notable company that has declared opposition to the president's executive order. Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly criticized the travel ban in one tweet as "not the best way to address the country's challenges." Over 100 companies have cosigned the friend of the court brief.



Vote on Education Secretary nomination likely today

-- President Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, will likely learn today if the job is hers. According to CNN: "Senate GOP leaders are confident they can squeak DeVos through the Senate with the support of 50 Republican senators Tuesday afternoon, plus a historic tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence."



White House's terror attack list receives backlash

-- On Monday night, the White House released a list of terror attacks it says "have not received the media attention they deserved." President Trump said Monday, "It's gotten to the point where it's not even being reported. And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that."



The list includes the 2015 San Bernardino terror attack, but it was noted that Bernardino is misspelled, prompting a Twitter response from Democratic Rep. Mark Takano, who represents the Riverside area.

If White House didn't know how to spell San Bernardino they should've read one of thousands of heartbreaking articles remembering victims. — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) February 7, 2017

Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar, who represents the Inland Empire area, tweeted directly at the president:

.@POTUS You can't even spell #SanBernardino but you exploit our community to justify your #muslimban. — Rep. Pete Aguilar (@RepPeteAguilar) February 7, 2017