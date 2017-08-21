DC Daily: President Trump to unveil new Afghanistan plan

What's happening in the political world :



Trump's morning tweet(s):

Thank you, the very dishonest Fake News Media is out of control! https://t.co/8J7y900VGK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2017

Trump to address nation regarding new Afghanistan strategy

-- President Trump is scheduled to address the country Monday evening and will ask Americans to trust him on his new Afghanistan strategy.



Trump will make his first prime-time broadcast on a specific policy issue to the nation as president at 6 p.m. Pacific time to unveil his new plan -- a potential escalation of the nation's longest war.



Specific details of the president's plan were not immediately revealed, but officials said Trump remains deeply skeptical about the notion of a continued presence in Afghanistan. However, he is concerned that if the U.S. comes home, it will leave a vacuum that could be exploited by terror groups.



Report: Secret Service can't afford to pay agents for Trump, his family

-- The Secret Service is out of money to pay hundreds of agents to protect President Donald Trump and his large family, according to a report published Monday morning.



Secret Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles told USA Today more than 1,000 agents have already hit the federally mandated caps for salary and overtime allowances -- which were meant to last the entire year.



"The president has a large family, and our responsibility is required in law," Alles told USA Today. "I can't change that. I have no flexibility."



Trump has taken trips almost every weekend of his presidency so far, to his properties in New Jersey, Virginia and Florida, as well as internationally -- and his adult children also require protection during their business trips and vacations.



In Trump's administration, 42 people have protection, which includes 18 members of his family -- an increase from the 31 people who had Secret Service protection in Obama's administration.



