DC Daily: President Trump to unveil new Afghanistan plan

President Donald Trump waves while boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Morristown, N.J., for the return flight to the Washington area.

What's happening in the political world:

Trump's morning tweet(s):

Trump to address nation regarding new Afghanistan strategy
-- President Trump is scheduled to address the country Monday evening and will ask Americans to trust him on his new Afghanistan strategy.

Trump will make his first prime-time broadcast on a specific policy issue to the nation as president at 6 p.m. Pacific time to unveil his new plan -- a potential escalation of the nation's longest war.

Specific details of the president's plan were not immediately revealed, but officials said Trump remains deeply skeptical about the notion of a continued presence in Afghanistan. However, he is concerned that if the U.S. comes home, it will leave a vacuum that could be exploited by terror groups.

Report: Secret Service can't afford to pay agents for Trump, his family
-- The Secret Service is out of money to pay hundreds of agents to protect President Donald Trump and his large family, according to a report published Monday morning.

Secret Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles told USA Today more than 1,000 agents have already hit the federally mandated caps for salary and overtime allowances -- which were meant to last the entire year.

"The president has a large family, and our responsibility is required in law," Alles told USA Today. "I can't change that. I have no flexibility."

Trump has taken trips almost every weekend of his presidency so far, to his properties in New Jersey, Virginia and Florida, as well as internationally -- and his adult children also require protection during their business trips and vacations.

In Trump's administration, 42 people have protection, which includes 18 members of his family -- an increase from the 31 people who had Secret Service protection in Obama's administration.

