DC Daily: President Trump to unveil new Afghanistan plan

Trump to address nation regarding new Afghanistan strategy
-- President Trump is scheduled to address the country Monday evening and will ask Americans to trust him on his new Afghanistan strategy.
Trump will make his first prime-time broadcast on a specific policy issue to the nation as president at 6 p.m. Pacific time to unveil his new plan -- a potential escalation of the nation's longest war.
Specific details of the president's plan were not immediately revealed, but officials said Trump remains deeply skeptical about the notion of a continued presence in Afghanistan. However, he is concerned that if the U.S. comes home, it will leave a vacuum that could be exploited by terror groups.
Report: Secret Service can't afford to pay agents for Trump, his family
-- The Secret Service is out of money to pay hundreds of agents to protect President Donald Trump and his large family, according to a report published Monday morning.
Secret Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles told USA Today more than 1,000 agents have already hit the federally mandated caps for salary and overtime allowances -- which were meant to last the entire year.
"The president has a large family, and our responsibility is required in law," Alles told USA Today. "I can't change that. I have no flexibility."
Trump has taken trips almost every weekend of his presidency so far, to his properties in New Jersey, Virginia and Florida, as well as internationally -- and his adult children also require protection during their business trips and vacations.
In Trump's administration, 42 people have protection, which includes 18 members of his family -- an increase from the 31 people who had Secret Service protection in Obama's administration.