DC Daily: List of names found on Virginia shooter; Trump visits Camp David
Here's what's going on in the political world Saturday...
List of GOP politician names found with baseball game shooter
-- A list of names was discovered with the man behind a Congressional baseball game practice shooting this week, CNN said citing a law enforcement source and Rep. Mo Brooks - whose name was listed.
James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill., was shot and killed after firing on a baseball practice for members of Congress in Alexandria, Va., on Wednesday. Hodgkinson was found to have a social media presence depicting pro-Bernie Sanders and anti-Republican sentiments.
Brooks told CNN that he was contacted by law enforcement that his name, along with other a few other Republican Congressmen, was on the list. It's not clear whether the list is meant to be an assassination list as none of the victims of Wednesday's attack were listed, CNN reports.
ICE director to undocumented immigrants: "Be afraid"
-- Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan warned illegal immigrants Friday that they should be afraid under the Trump Administration.
"It needed to be said," Homan told CNN at a Central American prosperity and security conference. "And by me saying you should be worried, you should be afraid ... When you speed down the highway, you've got to worry, 'Am I going to get a speeding ticket?' You worry. It's natural human behavior."
In remarks to Congress earlier this week, Homan said the Trump Administration would focus on arresting criminals, national security threats, individuals who reenter the country after being legally deported and those individuals who have a final order for deportation.
-- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calling for a meeting with Senators on the future of health care in the U.S.
"Please accept our invitation to sit down together in the old Senate Chamber so we can hear your plans and discuss how to make health care more affordable and accessible in the United States," Schumer wrote in the letter to McConnell.
Republican Senators have been working on a Senate version to repeal and replace Obamacare since the House passed their own measure a month ago.