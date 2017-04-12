DC Daily: President Trump continues North Korea discussions with Chinese President Xi

Spicer apologizes for Hitler remarks

Jermaine Ong , Scripps
7:55 AM, Apr 12, 2017
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives Sunday, April 9, 2017, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump was in Florida meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Alex Brandon
Copyright Associated Press

What's happening in the political world:

Trump tweets about call with Chinese president over "menace" North Korea
-- On Wednesday morning, President Trump tweeted about a "very good call" he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump noted that he and Xi discussed "the menace of North Korea" during a conversation on Tuesday evening.

Hours before their call, Trump tweeted the following on Tuesday morning:

Last week, Trump and Xi met at Mar-a-Lago in Florida to discuss trade between the countries, as well as their relationships with North Korea.

Spicer continues to apologize for Hitler reference
-- White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer apologized again Wednesday for remarks he made during a press briefing regarding Adolf Hitler and chemical weapons use.

During a forum at the Newseum on Wednesday morning, Spicer said that he "let the president down" and acknowledged the controversial remarks were "my mistake" and "my bad."

In a White House press briefing Tuesday, Spicer -- in an effort to shame Russia's alliance with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his use of chemical weapons -- said that Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons" during World War II.

Spicer apologized later in the day, but House Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said she believes Spicer should be out of a job for making his comments.

"While Jewish families across America celebrate Passover, the chief spokesman of this White House is downplaying the horror of the Holocaust," she said in a statement. "Sean Spicer must be fired, and the President must immediately disavow his spokesman's statements. Either he is speaking for the President, or the President should have known better than to hire him."

First Lady settles lawsuit with Daily Mail
-- The Daily Mail has apologized to Melania Trump and agreed to pay $2.9 million in damages to settle a lawsuit filed by the first lady after the publisher made false claims about her work as a professional model.

"We accept that these allegations about Mrs. Trump are not true and we retract and withdraw them. We apologize to Mrs. Trump for any distress that our publication caused her," the Daily Mail and Mail Online said in a statement.

The Daily Mail has previously paid damages to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and the musician Elton John after making false claims.

Sources: Classified docs contradict Nunes surveillance claims
-- After a review of the same intelligence reports brought to light by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers and aides have so far found no evidence that Obama administration officials did anything unusual or illegal, multiple sources in both parties tell CNN.

Their private assessment contradicts President Donald Trump's allegations that former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice broke the law by requesting the "unmasking" of US individuals' identities. Trump had claimed the matter was a "massive story."

Nunes last week abruptly recused himself temporarily from the Russia investigation as the House Ethics Committee announced it is investigating whether he revealed classified materials, but he is still serving as chairman of the panel.

CNN contributed to this report

