DC Daily: Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate panel on Russia probe

AG Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee

-- U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time.



Panel members are expected to ask Sessions about his interactions with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential campaign cycle. It is also likely he will be asked about former FBI Director James Comey's testimony from last week.



During Comey's June 8 hearing, the fired FBI director testified that President Trump asked Sessions and other administration officials to leave a room so he and Comey could speak privately.



Could Trump really fire special counsel Mueller?

-- A friend of President Trump's suggested in an interview Monday that the president could potentially fire special counsel Robert Mueller, who was put into the role to lead the FBI's investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election.



Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media, told PBS that Trump might be considering firing Mueller but he did not elaborate further.



"I think he's weighing that option," Ruddy said in the interview.



White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded to Ruddy's comments, saying: "Mr. Ruddy never spoke to the President regarding this issue. With respect to this subject, only the President or his attorneys are authorized to comment."



Secret Service: No tapes of Trump's WH conversations

-- According to a Wall Street Journal report, the Secret Service said they do not have any tapes of President Trump's conversations within the White House.



Under the Freedom of Information Act, the WSJ asked the Secret Service for recordings, but the agency said it had nothing to give.



When past presidents like Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy were in office, the Secret Service was in charge of maintaining their taped conversations.



