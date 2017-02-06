DC Daily: 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to make decision on travel ban
The Trump Administration is 17 days old and already dealing with several issues -- most notably President Trump's executive order on immigration.
9th Circuit Court to make travel ban decision
-- On Monday, some former senior U.S. officials signed a declaration in support of a brief filed in Washington state and Minnesota that requested a temporary stoppage of the president's travel ban. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will either uphold the two states' filing or reinstate the travel ban. The federal government has until 3 p.m. Pacific time to respond, with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling expected sometime after.
Over the weekend, Trump took to Twitter to blast the federal judge in Washington for his decision to put a stop to the order:
The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!
U.S. wrestling team granted visas to enter Iran
-- Iran is now granting the U.S. wrestling team visas so they can compete at the 2017 Freestyle World Cup. Iran's decision came after a federal judge's ruling that temporarily stopped Trump's travel ban.