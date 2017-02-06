DC Daily: 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to make decision on travel ban

Rounding up today's headlines in politics

Jermaine Ong
9:43 AM, Feb 6, 2017
28 mins ago

The Trump Administration is 17 days old and already dealing with several issues -- most notably President Trump's executive order on immigration.

9th Circuit Court to make travel ban decision
-- On Monday, some former senior U.S. officials signed a declaration in support of a brief filed in Washington state and Minnesota that requested a temporary stoppage of the president's travel ban. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will either uphold the two states' filing or reinstate the travel ban. The federal government has until 3 p.m. Pacific time to respond, with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling expected sometime after.

Over the weekend, Trump took to Twitter to blast the federal judge in Washington for his decision to put a stop to the order:

DeVos, Sessions nominations loom
-- This week, Senate confirmation voting for Trump's Education Secretary and Attorney General nominees is expected to take place. The vote for Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos is expected to occur Tuesday, while Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions will learn whether he is confirmed later in the week.

President continues to slam "fake news" on Twitter
-- Trump continued to express his opinions on "fake news," this time taking on what he says are "negative polls."

U.S. wrestling team granted visas to enter Iran
-- Iran is now granting the U.S. wrestling team visas so they can compete at the 2017 Freestyle World Cup. Iran's decision came after a federal judge's ruling that temporarily stopped Trump's travel ban.

Spicer reacts to McCarthy's "SNL" portrayal
-- White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said he saw Melissa McCarthy's portrayal of him on "Saturday Night Live" and thinks she should "dial it back a bit" if she returns to play him again.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top