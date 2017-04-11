Police: two strangers may be casing Escondido homes

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- - Police say they'll increase patrols in an Escondido neighborhood after two suspicious women showed up at two homes in the middle of the night.

It happened on Devonshire Glen around 4 am Saturday.

A man, who doesn't want to be identified, said he woke up to someone frantically ringing his door bell.

" I woke up to the door bell ringing frantically Saturday morning around 4 a.m." he said. "I thought it was odd that they would come to our door at that hour."

Even more bizarre, he says, was the story the women told him.

"Their son was in a party bus accident. They just got back from the hospital and they're looking for his phone. This address was pinging from (my house)," he said. "They showed me the address on the phone, and I said that's this address and they showed me the photo of the house it's supposed to be, it's definitely not this house."

He added that it looked like they had his address pulled up on some sort of app. When the women left and he went back to bed.

"I thought nothing of it until later on, my neighbor approached me saying that someone rang his door too at 4 a.m. and then I got suspicious." he said.

That's when the man decided to report the incident to Escondido Police.

" I asked them if they had heard of anyone giving the same story and they said no," he said. "I asked if there was a recent party bus crash and they said no."

The officer told him they'd increase patrols in his neighborhood. He's also considering investing in surveillance cameras.

"It wasn't until later in the day when I woke up and I really thought about it and I'm like oh, they could have been casing the place," the man said.