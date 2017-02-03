Police shutdown illegal marijuana dispensaries in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Police said Friday they've shutdown two illegal marijuana dispensaries in the Mission Valley area.

On Thursday morning, police served search warrants at 6035 and 6045 Mission Gorge Road. Both locations were found to be operating illegal dispensaries.

At 6035 Mission Gorge Rd., police found about 29 pounds of marijuana, multiple types of edibles and concentrated cannabis, several vials of steroids, business records, and about $6,000 in cash.

Two employees were arrested and issued misdemeanors for sales of marijuana, operating an illegal business, and possession of steroids.

The search at 6045 Mission Gorge Rd. yielded about 24 pounds of marijuana, multiple types of edibles, and an undisclosed amount of concentrated cannabis. About $2,000 in cash, a handgun, and business records were also seized.

Two employees were also arrested at that location and issued misdemeanor for sales of marijuana, and operating an illegal business.

Police said the investigation is on-going and more charges may be brought against other individuals associated with the businesses.

According to the city's master list of active business listings, 6035 Mission Gorge Rd. is listed as "Joe's Stereo." 6045 Mission Gorge Rd. was not listed.