Police search for suspect who shot man 8 times

Sandy Coronilla
6:38 AM, Feb 5, 2017
A man was shot in Egger Highlands.

SOUTH SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot eight times in Egger Highlands early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred after an argument involving a group of people on Ionian Street near Transite Avenue around 2:07 a.m. 

A 30-year-old man is expected to survive multiple injuries to his lower abdomen. 

The suspect was only described as a black male. He ran away after the shooting and left the scene in a white truck in an unknown direction. 

Police impounded a four-door sedan Sunday morning as part of the investigation into this shooting. 

Southern Division detectives are conducting the investigation. 

