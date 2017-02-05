Police search for suspect who shot man 8 times

Cloudy
A man was shot in Egger Highlands.
SOUTH SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot eight times in Egger Highlands early Sunday morning.
The shooting occurred after an argument involving a group of people on Ionian Street near Transite Avenue around 2:07 a.m.
Man shoots another man 8 times - he survives. Car towed for evidence. We're back at 6am @10News with more info. https://t.co/8eFyxEXHHT— Grecia Aguilar (@GreciaAguilarTV) February 5, 2017
A 30-year-old man is expected to survive multiple injuries to his lower abdomen.
The suspect was only described as a black male. He ran away after the shooting and left the scene in a white truck in an unknown direction.
Police impounded a four-door sedan Sunday morning as part of the investigation into this shooting.
Southern Division detectives are conducting the investigation.
Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy