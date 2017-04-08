Police search for shooters near local park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- - Two gunmen are on the run, after shooting two cars near a Linda Vista park Friday night.10News talked to one man who thought the shooters, were aiming at him.

Chance Casey was walking his dog in their neighborhood when he saw a man raise a gun in his direction.

"Then I see a guy come around this corner, whips out a gun, starts shooting in my way," Casey said. "So I duck, I don't know what's going on, so I duck behind my steering wheel."

Detectives say a white Acura pulled up to the entrance of the park. Two men then jumped out and started shooting.

Turns out, their intended target was behind Casey's car.

"He runs up to my car he's like 'can you give me a ride, can you give me a ride?'" Casey said. "And I'm like, hell no! There's gunshots, I'm getting out of here!"

Somehow, no one was hit by bullets - but it could have been worse.

A few steps from where the shooting took place, a soccer game was underway. In the other direction, there's an apartment complex.

Casey's car and a parked Oldsmobile were the only victims.

Witnesses told 10News, the soccer game didn't even stop during all of the chaos.

If you have any information, call police.