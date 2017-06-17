Police search for missing at-risk woman

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police are searching for an at-risk woman who walked away from her home Friday morning.

Police said 67-year-old Jackie Peterman walked away from her home in the 3000 block of Ingelow Street at about 10 a.m. yesterday.

Peterman has shown early signs of Dementia, though knows her identifying information and has no previous incidents of wandering away from home, police said.

Police released a photo of Peterman, but caution it is a year old. She currently has shoulder-length, light brown hair.

Peterman is described as a Caucasian woman, 4-foot-11-inches tall and weighing 90 pounds.

Anyone with information about Peterman's whereabouts is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000.