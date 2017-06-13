Police search for men in downtown San Diego robberies, assaults

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are searching for a group of men suspected in a series of muggings and assaults that happened within a two-hour span in the Gaslamp Quarter of downtown San Diego.



San Diego police said the incidents happened between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.



At about 11:49 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 100 block of Park Avenue in which the victim was hit on the head before having his wallet and cell phones taken by at least four men.



A short time later, at about 12:05 a.m., officers responded to a battery call in the 800 block of J Street. According to police, the victim was sleeping when four men came up to him and kicked him in the head, eye, back and side.







Officers then investigated a robbery report on 750 Fifth Avenue at about 12:58 a.m. in which the victim was charging his speakers when four men approached him and demanded his electronics. When the victim refused, police said he was hit in the face with a broomstick and punched by the men while one from the group took the electronics.



At 1:25 a.m., two officers going northbound in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue saw two men attacking another man. The officers noticed the attackers matched the description of the perpetrators in the Park Avenue robbery and tried to contact them. The two attackers ran away, but the officers caught up to them and took the pair into custody.



Thomas Jerome Munford, 19, and the other male with him -- a juvenile -- were booked into San Diego Central Jail on four counts of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and battery.



Police are still searching for the two other men involved in the crime spree. Descriptions of the two men were not immediately provided.