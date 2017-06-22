At least one person injured in Lincoln Park shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lincoln Park that sent one person to the hospital with gunshot wounds.



According to San Diego police, the incident happened shortly before 12 p.m. in the 1200 block of South 49th Street, near Solola Avenue.



Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area, and when they arrived they spotted a person with at least three gunshot wounds.



The victim was taken to the hospital, but the patient's condition is unknown.



10News learned police are looking for the suspected shooter left the scene in a blue sedan.



