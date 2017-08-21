CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Three men were arrested Monday following a high-speed pursuit through the South Bay.



Chula Vista police told 10News the incident began just before 9 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over a stolen 2006 Nissan Sentra at the intersection of G Street and Broadway in Chula Vista.



However, the driver refused to stop, leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds up to 100 mph.



The Sentra traveled eastbound on state Route 54 before exiting in the Jamacha area.



According to police, after finding themselves stuck in a cul-de-sac, the driver and two passengers ditched the car and ran into a canyon.



Officers eventually tracked down all three men and took them into custody.



No injuries were reported.