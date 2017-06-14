Police looking for man in sexual battery cases

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are searching for a young man suspected in two separate sexual battery incidents in Logan Heights involving teenage female victims.



San Diego police said in the first incident on June 11 a teen was walking in the 100 block of South 31st Street when a young-looking, light-skinned Hispanic man sexually battered her before fleeing the scene.



On June 12, a teen female told police she was walking in the 400 block of South 30th Street when a similarly described man committed sexual battery. He then fled the area on foot.



Police said if caught, the man will be charged with sexual assault and violation of probation.



Anyone with information on the cases is urged to contact San Diego police.