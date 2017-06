CLAIREMONT, Calif. (KGTV) - A man found dead in a Clairemont home late Friday has been identified by police.

San Diego Police said William Barton, 47, was found dead just before 3 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Gaylord Drive. Officers were called to the home to perform a welfare check when they found Barton suffering from major trauma, SDPD said.

Barton was pronounced dead at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man found dead in Clairemont home

SDPD Homicide Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.