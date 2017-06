SAN DIEGO, Calif., (KGTV) — Max, a police dog, is resting at home after getting stabbed multiple times.

Police said he and his partner, Officer Carvajal, were responding to a man in the middle of the street on 30th and Lincoln Avenue Wednesday night. Police say the man was ‘acting like a bull,' had a knife and started running. Max went after him and was stabbed twice.

“He's going to be looked at for his injuries,” said Officer Larry Adair.

Officer Adair said when he heard Max got hurt, it reminded him of a similar experience he had nearly ten years ago. His K9 partner Jake was stabbed 15 times in 2008.

“It’s truly awful to see my partner get stabbed repeatedly,” said Officer Adair.

He said Jake ended up serving with him for seven years but has since passed. He now has a new K9 named, Ari.

“We trust them with our lives," he said. "That level of trust is immeasurable."

Officer Adair said Max is expected to recover and will be resting at home for seven to 10 days.

The suspect was transported to the hospital and then to County Jail.