Police continue search for Anaheim man last seen in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO - San Diego police renewed their call Thursday for information on the whereabouts of a 43-year-old man who disappeared from the Mission Valley area two months ago.



Lance Perkins of Anaheim was reported missing in Mission Valley Oct. 23, but sightings have been reported in Old Town and the Midway area, according to San Diego police. He suffers from an undisclosed medical condition that requires medication.



On the fundraising website GoFundMe.com, Perkins' parents wrote that he called 911 on the night he went missing complaining of blackouts. He was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, but left around 10 p.m. due to a long wait.



He left on foot and made several subsequent 911 calls. The last call made via his cell phone was at 6:16 a.m. the following day, according to the statement.



Perkins is a 6-foot-1 and 180-pound white man with short brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan pants, black shoes and eye glasses.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call police at (619) 531-2000 or (619) 531-2277.