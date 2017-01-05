Police: Baseball bat attack suspect identified

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - The Chula Vista Police Department has confirmed the identity of the man accused of brutally attacking two women with a baseball bat outside a Chula Vista bar in October, seriously injuring both of them.

The suspect is Jorge Becerra, 27, a gang member, a police source confirmed to 10News.

Police are searching for Becerra and have a warrant for his arrest, the source said. Court record show that Becerra has a violent criminal past and has served prison time.

Surveillance video outside the On The Rocks bar on E Street shows a man walk up behind a group of women fighting and strike a woman on the back of the head.

In the video, the woman’s friend is seen turning toward the man, who is holding the baseball bat, moving closer to him as he backs away. The man then does a fake swing toward the woman’s feet and when she reacts to it, he swings the bat with full force to the side of her head, knocking her out.

The man then runs away, leaving the injured women. One woman required surgical sutures as a result of a laceration to the back of her head. The other woman suffered a fractured skull and orbital bone causing debilitating injuries.

According to police, officers identified Becerra - but have been unable to catch and arrest him. They are now looking for help from the public to track him down.

Police say Becerra has distinct tattoos covering the front of his neck. He has a large “30” tattoo on his chest and the outline of skeleton bones over his right hand and fingers.

Becerra is considered dangerous and if you see him, do not approach him. If you have any information, call Chula Vista Police at (619) 691-5151.