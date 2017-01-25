Poinsettia Bowl gets axed from San Diego bowl game structure

SAN DIEGO - The Poinsettia Bowl is no more.

After a 12-year run, the Poinsettia Bowl has been axed from the San Diego Bowl Game Association's list of post-season college football games.

The group said Wednesday that they would only produce one post-season college football game in 2017: The Holiday Bowl.

“College football and the bowl game structure has gone through major changes through the years and our board feels the time is right to focus our efforts on one post-season game,” Mark Neville, executive director of the San Diego Bowl Game Association, said. “The San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl staged exciting match-ups for more than a decade and we were one of the few cities to host two bowl games.”

That doesn't mean the Holiday Bowl is safe though. Discussions are underway with the San Diego Padres to host the game at Petco Park in the event that Qualcomm Stadium closes after 2018, the association said.

“For now we plan to continue producing the Holiday Bowl and its one-of-a-kind fan experience in Qualcomm Stadium,” Neville said. “However, Petco Park could one day serve as the ideal home for the Holiday Bowl. It's certainly a tremendous venue with world-class amenities that our fans would enjoy.”

Now that the Chargers have left Qualcomm Stadium's future in the air, Petco Park is quickly becoming a possible host until plans for the stadium are made.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the city is committed to keeping the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.