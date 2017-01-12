Petco slashes 180 jobs

SAN DIEGO - Petco is letting go of 180 positions across its workforce, the company confirmed Wednesday.

Petco did not specify which locations would be impacted or whether those positions were open or existing jobs. The company is headquartered in Rancho Bernardo.

“Our goal to best serve the needs of pet parents and be the best retailer in the pet industry remains unchanged," Petco said in a release provided by company spokesperson Lisa Stark. "The changes announced this week are focused on creating a better optimized workforce and result in the elimination of 180 open and existing positions across the company.

Employees impacted by the layoffs will receive severance and transition support, the release added.

"By consolidating certain functions and activities, we are simplifying and prioritizing key areas of our business in order to continue investing in growth opportunities that lie ahead for Petco," the release said.

Petco's announcement comes just after the company said Tuesday that it plans to continue its " fast-paced growth plan" in 2017, after opening 72 new stores, remodeling 41 stores and expanding five other locations nationwide in 2016.

Petco employs more than 25,000 employees across 1,500 locations in the U.S., Mexico, and Puerto Rico.The company, originally named UPCO, was founded in 1965 as a mail-order veterinary supply company in San Diego.