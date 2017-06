PAUMA VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV)--A Pauma Valley resident shot and killed Friday night was identified Saturday by the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Raymond Esparza, 31, died of a gunshot wound in a parking lot located at 17128 SR-76 at around 9:41 p.m. on Friday, Lt. Kenneth Nelson said.

The San Diego Medical Examiner's Office has completed an autopsy and determined Esparza's manner of death to be homicide.

Sheriff's homicide detectives are hoping to speak to anyone who may have information on Esparza's death. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. You can also call the sheriff's department at 858-974-2321 or 858-565-5200 afterhours.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy