PALA INDIAN RESERVATION, Calif. — A suspect is sought in a deadly shooting near the Pala Casino overnight.

What originated as a report of an assault with a deadly weapon has now developed into a homicide investigation, according to San Diego Sheriff's officials.

Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Pala Mission Road near Pala Temecula Road, about a quarter mile from the casino, at around 3:10 a.m. Monday morning.

A suspect who is considered armed and dangerous fled the scene in the direction of Fallbrook. A suspect description was not immediately available.

