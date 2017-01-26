Padres hall of famer Randy Jones battling throat cancer

Mark Saunders
10:03 AM, Jan 26, 2017
5 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 12: Former San Diego Padre Randy Jones looks on prior to the 87th Annual MLB All-Star Game at PETCO Park on July 12, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)

Todd Warshaw
Copyright Getty Images

Randy Jones of the San Diego Padres pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during an Major League Baseball game circa 1977 at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jones played for the Padres from 1973-80. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Focus On Sport
Copyright Getty Images

SAN DIEGO - Legendary San Diego Padres pitcher Randy Jones is battling throat cancer, the team's website announced Thursday. 

Jones was reportedly diagnosed in November 2016 and has been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatments since December at Sharp's Hospital.

"I feel positive," Jones said told the Padre's Bill Center. "They caught it early. It's all in the throat and not in the lymph nodes. I'm beating this thing." 

Jones said he used chewing tobacco as a player and has smoked cigars throughout his adult life.

"I've completed 90 percent of my treatment," Jones told Center. He added that his physicians have said his cancer is linked to tobacco use. He also said his cancer is low-risk.

Jones pitched for the Padres from 1973-1980. He was the first Padre to win the National League Cy Young Award and the first Padre to start an All-Star Game. He was also a member of the Padre's first Hall of Fame class in 1999.

Since his playing days he has remained heavily involved with the team. He is a spokesperson for the team and a local radio and television personality.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top