Padres hall of famer Randy Jones battling throat cancer

SAN DIEGO - Legendary San Diego Padres pitcher Randy Jones is battling throat cancer, the team's website announced Thursday.

Jones was reportedly diagnosed in November 2016 and has been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatments since December at Sharp's Hospital.

"I feel positive," Jones said told the Padre's Bill Center. "They caught it early. It's all in the throat and not in the lymph nodes. I'm beating this thing."

Jones said he used chewing tobacco as a player and has smoked cigars throughout his adult life.

"I've completed 90 percent of my treatment," Jones told Center. He added that his physicians have said his cancer is linked to tobacco use. He also said his cancer is low-risk.

Jones pitched for the Padres from 1973-1980. He was the first Padre to win the National League Cy Young Award and the first Padre to start an All-Star Game. He was also a member of the Padre's first Hall of Fame class in 1999.

Since his playing days he has remained heavily involved with the team. He is a spokesperson for the team and a local radio and television personality.