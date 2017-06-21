Package thief grabs child's gift; leaves odd clues behind

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A package thief’s unusual behavior in North Park could point to a bigger crime spree.

On Saturday night, Ryan Bruns and his wife returned to their home on Texas Street and discovered two Amazon packages missing.

When they looked at their surveillance video, they saw a woman casually walking up to their front door, before grabbing the two packages. Inside were gifts for the 5-year-old child of a friend.



After the couple posted the video on the Nextdoor app, they got an immediate response. Some neighbors said they had seen the woman before: driving a car before hopping onto a bike.

Experts we talked to say that likely means she’s casing homes on the bike, before dumping the packages into a car. It could add up to a crime ring.