SIG-ALERT: Pickup truck overturns twice after hitting patch of mud left by overturned semi

SAN DIEGO — Two trucks overturned on a rain-slicked freeway connector Thursday morning in the Mt. Hope area causing the complete closure of the transition.

First, a semi-truck overturned on the State Route 94 west connector to Interstate 805 south around 11:00 a.m.

Then, a brown Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling the same stretch of road also overturned at least twice.

The driver of the pickup truck identified himself only as "Juan" to our 10News Breaking News Tracker photojournalist Ginny Creighton. Juan said that he hit a patch of mud kicked up by the overturned semi causing him to spin out of control, spilling his two children's toys onto the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

More details to come.