One person dead in possible DUI crash in Coronado

CORONADO (KTGV) -- Coronado police have shutdown a stretch of coastal highway Sunday morning to investigate a fatal crash that left one person dead and half dozen people injured.

The crash happened at around 12:23 a.m. along northbound Silver Strand State Highway.

According to police, a Jeep traveling on Silver Strand Hwy drove over the median near Pomona Avenue at a high rate of speed colliding with two vehicles in the southbound lanes.

First responders arrived on scene where they found one person dead and six others, including two children, with moderate to severe injuries in a Honda SUV, and one person in a KIA sedan with injuries.

The driver of the KIA sedan also had a dog in the car that was uninjured and transported to our Animal Care Facility, officials said.

The driver and solo occupant of the Jeep was also transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The roadway will be shutdown in both directions for several hours, police said.

"Although we are in the early stages of this investigation, it does appear alcohol may be a factor in the collision," police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please call (619) 522-7350.

Stay with 10News for updates to this developing story.